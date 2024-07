Thousands of residents are without power across the province at this hour.

A widespread power outage has left tens of thousands of residents from St. John’s, to Port aux Basques in the dark.

Newfoundland Power will post the most up to date outages on their website. NTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.

We experienced an equipment issue in our Muskrat Falls plant. This caused a sudden imbalance on the system, this is short lived and customers are being restored now. — NLHydro (@NLHydro) July 28, 2024