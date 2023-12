The PC Party says a new access to information response shows that the new Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook has almost 2,700 deficiencies.

PC Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Barry Petten says that these deficiencies include damaged floors, ceiling tiles, water leaks, and other ‘rough finishes’ that require further investigation.

Petten says thousands of deficiencies shut down beds in the new long-term care facilities in Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor last year.