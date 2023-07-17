Thousands gather in Flat Bay for annual powwow

She’s only been on the job for two weeks, but Newfoundland and Labrador’s newest senator says she’s anxious to get to work in her new position.

Flat Bay lawyer Judy White was appointed to the senate this month. Before her appointment, she was a King’s Counsel lawyer who served as director general of Indigenous Services Canada, and was the first Indigenous female head of the province’s human rights commission.

Despite her long list of personal and professional accolades, white has maintained close ties to her hometown of Flat Bay, returning there this past weekend to attend the annual Bay St. George Powwow.

She says the values and teachings that were instilled in her will help shape the decisions she makes in the senate.