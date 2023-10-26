The weekend starts soggy on the Island, and white in Labrador. First Island snowfall next week?

An area of low pressure is going to pass through Quebec and into Labrador overnight and Saturday. This will drive (mostly) rain across the Island and rain and snow into parts of Labrador from Friday evening through Saturday evening. Futurecast shows the progression of this system rather well.
Friday Night’s Outlook
Newfoundland: Rain spreads across the Island overnight, with perhaps some wet snow in the higher terrain of the Long Range Mountains north of Deer Lake. Lows will be in the 3 to 10 range. Temperatures will generally rise once the rain gets going.
Labrador: Snow moves in from west to east and will also change to rain from west to east. The snow will change to rain after midnight in the west, and generally near or before sunrise farther east. The exception will be in the north, where the snow may not change to rain. Lows will be near 0 overnight but will rise as warmer air moves in.
Saturday’s Outlook
Newfoundland: Periods of rain and showers throughout the day, Island-wide. Breezy, with southerlies as high as 40 km/h. Highs reach the lower teens.
Labrador: Snow changes to rain as warmer air moves into the region. Highs climb into the 5 to 10 range, except in the north, where it stays closer to 0. Temperatures in the West will fall back to near 0 in the afternoon and colder air will return. The rain and snow will end by evening as it moves offshore. Although some areas of the coast will see flurries and showers lingering into early Sunday.
Sunday’s Outlook
Newfoundland: Mostly sunny with highs in the 5 to 8 range. The exception will be in the east, where highs will be near 12° early, but temperatures will fall through the day, ending up near 7° or 8° by mid-afternoon.
Labrador: Flurries and showers on the coast and scattered flurries in the west. Mostly cloudy. Hihgs range from 0 west to 4 in the east.
Snow Next Week for parts of the Island?
The system moving through this weekend is going to push cold air south across the Province. In fact, it will be cold enough for snow in some areas if we’re to see precipitation. At this point, it does look like an area of low pressure is going to pass southeast of the Island between Monday night and Tuesday. This has the chance of bringing the first accumulating snowfall of the season for some areas in that time frame. Where? Well in my opinion it’s not on the Avaon or Burin Peninsulas. I tend to think areas of central and northeastern Newfoundland have that chance right now. However, that can change and I’ll have updates for you throughout the weekend.