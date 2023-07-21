The weekend forecast; staying warm with increased rain chances

Saturday will see generally quiet conditions across the Island, with highs in the mid to upper 20s for most. The exceptions will be south, where upper teens will be rule. Humidex in the warmest areas will be in the mid to upper 30s. Expect a mix of sun and cloud across the board, with fog being found along southern shorelines. There will be some scattered afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms over interior and western sections. Labrador will partly to mostly cloudy skies, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 20s.
Sunday will see a better chance of showers through Central and Western sections of the Island, along with some thunderstorms by afternoon. Eastern areas look to stay dry. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 20s, with humidex into the lower and mid-30s. Southern areas will be cooler, with areas of showers, drizzle and fog.
Some rain will swing through Central and eastern areas Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday will be rainy on the Avalon while areas to the west will see clearing skies during the later morning and afternoon. Highs will again be into the 20s. Labrador will see a decent day Monday, with highs again in the 20s.
