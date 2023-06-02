The weekend forecast; more RDF

There is a song that comes to mind when I think about the forecast for the weekend…
Sadly, that’s pretty much what we’re going to see across much of the Island this weekend and into next week. That’s all thanks to the pattern that we’re in, of low pressure to our south and high pressure to our north.
The fog will be in and out for eastern and northeastern areas, but the most dense fog should be tonight into Saturday… with perhaps the thickness becoming a little less pea soup-like come Sunday or the beginning of next week.
Temps remain cool over the next 5 days for most. There will be some exceptions, like southern Newfoundland and western Labrador, but by in large, this is not going to be a great weather pattern if you want warm weather. But if you like the cool, damp, foggy weather, you’re in luck!
Here is my forecast from Friday’s NTV Evening News Hour. See you this weekend at the Janeway Telethon!