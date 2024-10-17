The week closes out with nice weather across the Province!

A more tranquil period of weather will take hold across the Province for the next couple of days. Other than some passing showers over the Island tonight, Friday and Saturday will be beautiful October days across the board. Some rain showers will move into Labrador West later Saturday afternoon, and they may spread over parts of the Island on Sunday.
Beyond that, we are looking at a potential blustery Monday as a storm depends in the North Atlantic. This will bring some rain and snow to Labrador and rain to parts of the Island from Sunday into Monday. There will also be some gusty winds over much of the province on Monday, with gusts potentially nearing 70 km/h in some places.
I am also watching two areas of concern in the tropics, neither of which looks like they threaten Atlantic Canada within the next seven days.
The Forecast
TONIGHT: Scattered showers across most of Newfoundland minsu the GNP and the South Coast. Lows of 4 to 8. Partly cloudy to mostly clear in Labrador, with lows of -3 to +2. The coolest readings will be found in the west.
FRIDAY: Sun and cloud across the Province. Highs of 4 to 7.
SATURDAY: Sunny on the Island, with highs of 8 to 12. Sun and cloud in Labrador, with a chance of rain and/or showers in the west by afternoon. High temperatures near 12.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy over eastern Newofundland, with scattered showers by afternoon for the rest of the Island. Highs in the lower teens. Increasing cloud in Labrdaor, with highs near 10.
MONDAY: Sun and cloud for eastern, central and the south coast. Chance of rain for the West Coast and Northern Peninsula. Breezy. Highs in the lower teens. Rain is likely in Labrador, with highs near 7.
TUESDAY: Sun and cloud. Highs near 8 on the Island and 5 in Labrador.