The sun will shine on our Thursday!

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up to a good bit of sunshine across much of Newfoundland and Labrador. This is certainly a nice change of pace from the last several days, when onshore, northerly flow and cloud cover have been the dominant features of the weather.
We are starting the day off on the chilly side. And some locations, like my house in Torbay, picked up a little snow last night. The proof is in the picture on the post. This should be the last bit of snow for a while over much of the island as we get into a warmer weather pattern.
Today will see temperatures rise into 5º to 10º range. There will be sunny skies over much of the Island, while some high cloud cover will push into Labrador during the second half of the day. Wind speeds will also be lower today on the Island compared to the last few days, especially on the Avalon, where wind speeds may go nearly calm this afternoon. There will probably be a sea breeze on the coast, which means if you’re going to be hiking today, it may be significantly colder on the trail than at home.
The next bout of rain and showers will arrive Friday. Some showers will be over western and southern Newfoundland, and more widespread rain showers will move into Labrador, particularly during the second half of the day. Temperatures remain mild.
The system that brings the rain Friday will stick around into the weekend and potentially bring heavy rainfall to much of southern Newfoundland into Saturday and Sunday. Initial indications are more than 50 mm of rain is likely over this area, with lesser amounts to the north and east.
Be sure to check back for updates on the weekend forecast.