The Monday Muggies; Rain and high humidity start the new week

An area of low pressure swirling over western Labrador/eastern Quebec this morning is bringing rain to much of the Province this morning. The rain is very heavy in some areas and is moving from west to east. As of 6:10 AM NDT, the rain hasn’t arrived on the Avalon but it’s very, very close. The Metro will see the rain hold off for a few more hours, as it will arrive later this morning.
On top of the rain moving in, a surge of some extremely humid air is being pushed over the Island as we start the day. The bad news is some areas, like the Avalon, are going to be in this muggy air through much of the day. Humidex values for many areas will peak in the mid 20s to low 30s today with daytime highs only reaching the upper teens to lower 20s due to the rain and cloud cover.
Futurecast, below video, shows how the rain, cloud cover and temperatures will play out across NL today. We will see a cooling and clearing trend from west to east as a cold front moves from west to east across much of the region today. That will set us up for improved weather tomorrow. But between now and then, have your rain gear handy!
I’ll have your full forecast posted for you this afternoon! Have a great Monday!