The Labour Day weekend forecast

The weather across much of the Province looks very nice for the first couple of days of the long holiday weekend. After that, there are a few flies in the ointments to talk about,. The first will be an area of low pressure that will form between Bermuda and Newfoundland on Sunday. This low is forecast to drift north and pass over the Avalon Sunday night. This will bring some rain showers to eastern areas of the Island from Sunday night to the Monday time frame. The next will be a cold front that will bring some showers and rain to Labrador later Sunday and possibly some rain to western Newfoundland by Monday afternoon. That front will usher in some cooler air for next week on the Island. That cool air will arrive in Lab West by Monday, with highs only expected to be around 9°!
TONIGHT: Clear on the Island while clouds increase in northern and western Labrador. THere may be a few sprinkles in Labrador West by morning. Lows will be in the lower teens.
SATURDAY: Sunhine on the Island for most areas. THere may be some clouds on the South Coast between Connaigre and BUrgeo. Labrador will see some scattered showers. Highs reach the lower to mid 20s across the board.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers in the Big Land under a mix of sun and cloud. Expect sunshine over the Island with increasing clouds in the south and east in the afternoon as some rain showers approach from the south. Sunday night will see some rain over eastern sections of the Island. Highs on Sunday reach the 20s for much of NL.
MONDAY: The West Coast will see some rain, while scattered showers are likely across the rest of the Island. Expect mainly cloudy skeis and widespread showers in the Big Land around a large area of low pressure over northern Quebec. Highs reach the upper teens to mid 20s on the Island. Coastal and southeast Labrador will get back to the 20s, while cooler air arrives in the west. Highs in the west will be knocked down to the lower teens.
TUESDAY: Showers will be found on the Avalon as a cold front passes through. Highs reach the mid to upper teens on the Island and 10 to 15 in Labrador.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers across the Island with highs in the middle to upper teens. Labrador will see highs in the lower teens.