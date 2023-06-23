The hazy warm weather will continue as we head into the weekend

Wildfires burning in Quebec have sent an immense amount of smoke into the region over the last couple of days. The smoke is bringing hazy skies to much of the Province, which would otherwise be bright and sunny on a day like today. The smoke is also impacting air quality across parts of Newfoundland and much of Labrador. Because of that, ECCC NL and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador have issued air quality alerts. You can find more details on those by clicking on this link.
Temperatures-wise, we are looking to remain quite mild across much of the Province tonight. The coldest area will be coastal Labrador, where lows will be in the mid-single digits. Othwerwise we are looking at temperatures falling into the lower to middle teens tonight.
Saturday will see sunny, hazy skies across the Island. There will be some showers working across Labrador, and even some thunderstorms. But like today, the sky may be obscured by the smoke from the fires burning into Quebec. Some places will even be able to smell it. And the sunrise and sunset will appear very red. This is due to the fact that the smoke absorbs much of the radiation coming in from the sun and only the longer wavelengths can get through, like the color red.
Sunday will see some rain working across the Island, with the risk of thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler. We will cool down a bit for next week, as well, before the warmth returns by the mid part of the week.