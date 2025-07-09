Warm weather and humidity return today

The remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Chantal will pass well south of the Island portion of the province. Its counter-clockwise spin will help add some humidity to our temperatures today. Aside from some morning fog along eastern and southern sections of the Island, a mix of sun and cloud is expected. Temperatures will be cooler along the coast, and warmer inland, with temperatures reaching 25 to 27 degrees.
Labrador will experience mainly sunny skies today. From Rigolet to Black Tickle, there is a risk of showers this afternoon. There is a slight risk of thunderstorms across western Labrador today. Temperatures will be from 20 to 25 degrees.
