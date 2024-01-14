Terry Ryan suiting up for the ECHL Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday afternoon

The Newfoundland Growlers surprised hockey fans this morning by announcing 47-year-old Terry Ryan of Mount Pearl was suiting up with the team for this afternoon’s game at Mary Brown’s Centre versus the Adirondack Thunder.

Coincidentally, it’s Ryan’s birthday today. After a celebrated junior career the left-winger was selected eighth overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1995 NHL entry draft. Ryan only managed to play 8 NHL games due in part to a series of injuries.

He also played one season for the AHL’s St. John’s Maple Leafs. Ryan is now known as an author, actor and podcaster.