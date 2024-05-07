Fog and wet roads in some areas 

Across the Avalon, south coast, and west coast, roads are wet. There are some areas of fog reducing visibility. Across Labrador, roads are bare and dry.

Marine Atlantic is on time and most provincial ferries are on schedule. The MV Sound of Islay will be departing Ramea at 8:00 a.m. again leaving Burgeo at approximately 9:45 am.m heading to Grey River and Francois to make a fuel trip to Francois. The vessel will then leave Francois and return to Burgeo at approximately 9:00 p.m. and then depart for Ramea.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.