Tent City advocates sound alarm after workers remove tents over the weekend

Advocates for those currently living at Tent City in St. John’s are sounding the alarm after a group of workers removed tents and other items from the Colonial Building site over the weekend.

The group Tent City For Change live streamed a video on facebook on Saturday afternoon. A group of workers could be seen taking tents, and placing them in a U-Haul van. Police officers on scene could be heard saying they did not know who called the workers, but that their goal is to clean up the site.

Advocates say that workers were taking personal items belonging to tent city residents, including hygiene products and medication.