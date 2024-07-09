Tender Issued for Completion of Team Gushue Highway

A tender has been issued by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for the completion of the Team Gushue Highway.

John G. Abbott, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, will be speaking to media to provide an update on the project, as well as other major provincial highway and road infrastructure projects, today.

The Team Gushue Highway project involves the completion of a north-south arterial highway route in St. John’s and Mount Pearl. The end of the Team Gushue Highway will be connected to the Pitts Memorial Drive (Route 2) and Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive (Route 3) interchange using a roundabout corridor. This will involve extending the paved highway from Topsail Road – where the Team Gushue Highway currently ends – to the Commonwealth Avenue, Brookfield Road and Heavy Tree Road area.

The project also includes installing drainage culverts, an overpass structure and auxiliary access roads, as well as re-aligning a section of Brookfield Road. Once completed, this project will alleviate traffic congestion, improve safety and enhance access to and from the cities of St. John’s and Mount Pearl and the surrounding urban and rural communities.

The department anticipates construction starting later this summer.