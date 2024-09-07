Teen taken to hospital following west-end mishap

A teen, who was a passenger on an electric scooter, was taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon following a mishap in the west end of St. John’s.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to Blackmarsh Road, in the area of Alderberry Lane. Reports from the scene indicate a scooter style e-bike was traveling west on Blackmarsh Road when the driver of a parked car opened their door in front the bike. The operator of the bike was unable to avoid a collision with the car door, and the passenger was knocked off the bike.

The individual was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries. The driver of the bike was uninjured, but shaken by the incident. Police closed Blackmarsh Road in the area for a short while as crews worked.