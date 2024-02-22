Team NL wins second game at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Newfoundland and Labrador picked up their second win last night at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary. After losing their first four games of the tournament, the rink, led by skip Stacie Curtis, defeated Prince Edward Island 11-6 to record their first victory. the St. John’s-based rink improved to 2-5 last night with an 8-7 victory over Alberta.

They are back in action today for their final round-robin game, facing off against Team Canada’s Kerri Einarson who is chasing at a fifth consecutive national title.