Team Gushue reaches gold medal final at Men’s World Curling Championships

Team Gushue will play Scotland for a second world championship title Sunday in Ottawa

Skip Brad Gushue didn’t need to throw his final stone after Switzerland’s last rock went deep, giving Canada a 7-5 victory in Saturday night’s semifinal in Ottawa.

Earlier in the day, Team Gushue opened the playoffs by knocking out four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden in a 9-1 blowout.

Team Gushue last won the world championship in 2017. The gold medal game is scheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Newfoundland time, 5 p.m. in most of Labrador.