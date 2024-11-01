TCH impassable after serious collision west of Clarenville

Clarenville RCMP are advising drivers that the Trans-Canada Highway about two kilometres west of Clarenville is currently impassable due to a serious collision.

Police have confirmed that two vehicles were involved, one of which was a transport truck.

The highway is expected to remain that way for the next number of hours. Motorists can bypass the collision scene using Route 230 (Bonavista Highway) and the Town of Clarenville. The TCH remains impassable.

Updates will follow as they become available.