Targa Newfoundland partners with Women in Motorsport Canada

Women in Motorsport Canada has teamed up with Targa Newfoundland to promote the participation of Canadian girls and women in the rally and all other areas of motorsport.

“Racing is for everyone,” said Leanne Junnila, the founder and director of WIMCanada. “That’s not just our group’s motto. Women belong in motorsport, period. We’re here to promote and foster that and Targa Newfoundland provides a great platform to deliver that message.”

Junnila is a professional rally co-driver from Calgary with over 20 years of experience, including navigating the overall winning car in Targa Newfoundland last fall.

Robert Giannou, founder of Targa Newfoundland, said this partnership provides an excellent opportunity to showcase women who compete and who work behind the scenes to make the rally happen.

Targa Newfoundland recently named Leah Dalton as clerk of the course. She is the first woman to hold that position with the rally.

The partnership will involve joint promotional activities and events throughout the year to highlight opportunities for women in motorsports and celebrate successes.