Provincial highway renamed in honour of late premier Beaton Tulk

Provincial highway 330 has been renamed in honour of the province’s seventh premier, Beaton Tulk.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Tony Wakeham accepts candidate PC candidate’s apology as questions arise about Liberal candidate’s federal tiesBy Bailey Howard — May 21, 2024
PC leader Tony Wakeham has accepted candidate Lin Paddock’s apology for comments made about immigration.…Post Views: 0
-
PC candidate under fire for comments about immigrants with ‘racial overtones’By Don Bradshaw — May 21, 2024
With less than a week to go in the Baie Verte-Green Bay by-election, PC candidate…Post Views: 0
-
Advance Polling Day in Baie Verte-Green Bay By-ElectionBy Web Team — May 21, 2024
Today is advance polling day for the Baie Verte-Green Bay By-Election. The polls will be…Post Views: 77