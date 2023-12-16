Suspicious overnight fire causes extensive damage to east-end home

A fire in the east end of St. John’s early Monday morning caused significant damage to a home, and is being treated as suspicious in nature.

At about midnight a 911 call was received from a resident on McCrae Street, near Stavanger Drive, stating their house was on fire. When crews arrived a few minutes later they discovered the front of the home in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down most of the fire, and spent the next while checking for hot spots and further extension. A hole was cut into the roof to clear smoke from the attic space and ensure no fire was spreading under the roof. The home sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage. A total of four people have been displaced by the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

A gas can could be seen sitting in the driveway of the home, with reports from the scene indicating the blaze may have been deliberately set from the outside. Police could be seen canvassing the neighbouring homes, looking for information.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating the cause of the fire. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.