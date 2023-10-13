Supreme Court expressing artificial intelligence concerns

The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador is raising concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in submissions to the court. Chief Justice Raymond Whalen says the notice follows significant concerns surrounding the potential use of ‘large language model’ to fabricate legal documents. the court is urging caution to those making submissions to exercise caution

For highest standards of accuracy, any A.I-generated submissions must be verified with “meaningful human control”. The court says there are both opportunities and challenges but discussions to navigate emerging technologies continue.