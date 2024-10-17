Eddie's Update Weather

Sunshine returns for Thursday even after a few early showers

Posted: October 17, 2024 6:33 am
By Eddie Sheerr

Our Thursday morning is starting off with a few showers over both the east and west coasts of the Island and likely over some areas between. The showers will linger for a few more hours in spots, but the trend will be for them to dissipate and/or move offshore. Some of the showers are locally heavy, but will only last a few minutes.

Radar Imagery | October 17, 2024

We are also looking at some showers/flurries over parts of the Big Land this morning. In fact, as of this writing, the airport in Wabush is reporting light snow due to a few showers in the area.

Webcam from Wabush courtesy of NL 511

Across the Province today we are looking at a mix of sun and cloud, to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper single digits to lower teens on the Island and single digits in Labrador. Today will also not be as windy as yesterday.

Forecast for October 17, 2024

Once past today, the weather looks quiet and warmer as the weekend approaches with just scattered showers expected at times into early next week.

