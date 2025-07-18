Rain is on the way for most of the province

It will be a wet start to the weekend with rain expected for western, northern, and southern Newfoundland today. Generally, 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected. For the Avalon and Central Newfoundland, cloudy skies are expected. High temperatures will range from 20 to 27, and it will be slightly cooler on the Great Northern Peninsula. Winds will gust between 50 and 60 km/h for most of the Island. Thunderstorms are possible today across the Island.
Heat Warning for:
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Eagle River
- Gander and vicinity
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Terra Nova
Special Air Quality Statement in effect for:
- Bonavista Peninsula
In Labrador, rain will also be the order of the day. The heaviest rain will fall across Happy Valley-Goose Bay and southeastern sections. Amounts of 30 to 40 mm are expected today, with more rain tonight. Western sections will see 5 to 15 mm of rain, 10 to 15 mm for the north coast, with amounts dropping to as little as 5 mm in the Nain area. Highs between 7 and 18 are expected. There is a risk of thunderstorms in southeastern Labrador.
There are rainfall warnings in effect for:
- Eagle River
- Upper Lake Melville