Sunday’s Forecast; more drizzle and fog for Father’s Day

I wish I could say today was going to be a gorgeous day across NL but I cannot. An area of low pressure to our south and another to the north and high over Labrdoar are all joining forces to send another round of north and northeast flow into the region. This means clouds, fog, and drizzle are all the forecast staples for eastern and central Newfoundland today and on the GNP. The West Coast and southern areas will see less fog and drizzle, but still an abundance of clouds.
Also, the fog is quite dense on parts of the Avalon this morning, including in St. John’s. It’s to the point where inbound flights may be impacted if the visibility doesn’t increase. Outbound flights, with aircraft already here, should be ok. This is the view from the St. John’s Airport Webcam at 7:01 AM this morning.
Temperatures will range from the upper single digits in the north to the mid-teens in the south and southwest. Perhaps some southern areas will see some sunshine today.
Labrador will see a dry day, with the sun trying to break through in the afternoon. Highs will range from 8 to 16, with the coolest highs being found on the coast and the warmest in the west.
The weather to start the week doesn’t look much better. In fact, there will be rain from tomorrow into Tuesday across much of the Island. There are some signs of our first 20-degree day happening at St. John’s during the mid part of the upcoming week… stay tuned for details on that one!
Have a great day!
Eddie