A recall has been issued for some brands of Frito Lay brand SunChips due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The products were sold nationally and include SunChips Multigrains Harvest Cheddar Snacks, Frito Lay Original Munchies Snack Mix, and Frito Lay Variety Packs Cheesy Mix.

All products have a date range from July 16 to August 13 inclusively.