Corner Brook sees record number of cruise ships in 2022

Despite losing two years of business to the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise-ships returned to Corner Brook this past summer in record numbers. As NTV’s Don Bradshaw tells us, the strong bounce-back is expected to continue in the new year.
It was almost two weeks ago that Opposition Leader David Brazil announced he had gone to hospital. Today, he revealed he suffered from a heart attack that almost claimed his life. Brazil spoke with NTV's Marykate O'Neill about his experience in the health care system and what he plans to do next.
