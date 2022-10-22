Post Views: 46
News

Corner Brook sees record number of cruise ships in 2022

By Web Team 9 hours ago

Despite losing two years of business to the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise-ships returned to Corner Brook this past summer in record numbers. As NTV’s Don Bradshaw tells us, the strong bounce-back is expected to continue in the new year.

