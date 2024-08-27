Statistics released on cost of nutritious food

Recently, the Provincial Government released the cost of a 2023 Newfoundland and Labrador Nutritious Food Basket. It highlights the costs of nutritious food in the province.

The Nutritious Food Basket is a tool used to calculate the weekly cost of meeting the nutrient requirements for a family of four. The food basket contains 61 foods from the 2019 Canada Food Guide based on the National Nutritious Food Basket.

Last October it cost an average of $333 for a family of four in the province to purchase enough nutritious food for a week. That’s $1,332 per month, an increase of nearly eight per cent from 2022.