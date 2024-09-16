Start of the work week brings warmer temperatures to NL!

An area of high pressure has set up shop south of the Province. As we start the new work week, the clockwise flow around this high will send warmer air across much of the region. This means that nearly the entire Province will see unseasonably warm temperatures today. That being said, some areas will not stay dry.
Showers and areas of rain will be prevalent over Labrador and on the Great Northern Peninsula today as a warm front swings across the area. The bulk of the Island south of the Northern Peninsula will see sunshine this morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.
Temperatures today will peak in the upper teens to lower 20s across the board after a bit of a cold start this morning. My house in Torbay got down to about 6º early Monday morning. I suspect many areas of central and interior Newfoundland got colder than that!
I’ll have your forecast tonight on NTV from the Avalon Mall starting at 5:30! Fry Fest is on the go at the mall and I may get to try a few types on the broadcast this evening! See you then!