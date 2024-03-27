St. John’s releases holiday schedule

Due to the Good Friday holiday on Friday, March 29, all City offices and facilities will be closed.

Please note:

Garbage and recycling collection will not occur on Friday, it will be collected on Saturday, March 30.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect, however paid parking will not be enforced as Friday is a Shops Closing Holiday.

Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be closed to residential and commercial users.

The Loop at Bannerman Park will be open, weather permitting. Call 709-733-LOOP (5667).

Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park and Quidi Vidi Lake.

Access St. John’s is available to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week by email at [email protected], by phone at 311 or 754-CITY (2489) or by the 311 St. John’s app.