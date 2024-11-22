St. John’s offering free radon kits

The City of St. John’s is taking part in Health Canada’s Take Action on Radon Program.

When radon builds up to elevated levels, exposure can increase the risk of developing lung cancer. The only way to determine radon levels is through testing.

There are 500 kits available.

Those wishing to take part must register online. The kits will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. 100 kits will be provided to each ward.

Participants will be notified to pick up their testing kit starting Monday, December 9, and continue until Friday, December 13. Ward 1 residents can obtain their kit at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre Ward 2 kits are at City Hall, Ward 3 is at the H.G.R. Mews Community Centre, Ward 4 kits are available at the Kenmount Terrace Community Centre, and Ward 5 kits are available at the Southlands Community Centre.

The City will also provide a free radon information session on Monday, November 25 via Zoom.