Public cautioned about email scam

There is an email scam regarding fraudulent investment schemes currently circulating in the province.

Investment fraud is where someone tries to get you to make an investment decision based on false or misleading information.

The Provincial Government is not involved in any way with promoting or endorsing investment or cryptocurrency schemes. Claims of huge returns and high-pressure sales tactics are often warning signs for the public that something is too good to be true.

Anyone who may have concerns or who receives a suspicious communication should immediately report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or local police.