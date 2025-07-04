Hogan to participate in the grand opening of the Fortis Canada Games Complex

Premier John Hogan will participate in the grand opening of the Fortis Canada Games Complex today.

The event will begin at noon at the Fortis Canada Games Complex in St. John’s.

The Fortis Canada Games Complex is one of several projects resulting from the City of St. John’s’ hosting of the 2025 Canada Games. The facility includes a 400-metre, eight-lane track, a FIFA Quality Pro-Certified Artificial Soccer Turf, and an indoor training facility for the development of amateur-level sport in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The complex will support year-round training opportunities for provincial track and field athletes, soccer and other sports.