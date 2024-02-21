St. John’s looking for input on tackling crime and violence

The City of St. John’s is seeking input and recommendations from residents on the issue of violence and crime in the city.

The city is looking for feedback from those with lived experiences with violence and/or crime and perceptions of safety, as well as recommendations on best practices in the community, identification of gaps, and new initiatives that should be considered.

Everyone who has ideas or experiences to share is encouraged to participate.

Responses from the survey will be used to outline how St. John’s can work in partnership with the community and other levels of government to address the root causes of violence and crime.

The survey can be completed here. Responses can also be provided through email or by calling 311.