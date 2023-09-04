St. John’s Labour Day Schedule

All offices and facilities in the City of St. John’s will be closed today due to the Labour Day holiday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not occur today, it will be collected on Tuesday. Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is closed to residential and commercial users.

Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled. Vehicles not removed during the time indicated will be ticketed. Parking by-laws are still in effect, however, paid parking will not be enforced as today is a Shops Closing Holiday.

The Visitor Information Centre is closed.

Bannerman Park, Bowring Park and Kenmount Terrace Community Centre splash pads will be open from 9:00 a.m. to dusk. Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Terrace Community Park, and Quidi Vidi Lake.