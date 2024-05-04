St. John’s International Airport Authority Developing Accessibility Plan

The St. John’s International Airport Authority is developing its Accessibility Plan to assist in meeting its requirements under the Accessible Canada Act and the Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations.

This Plan will serve as its roadmap to help the airport continue to become more accessible and inclusive.

From May 3 to May 21, the public has an opportunity to review and provide comments on the plan.

The survey can be found on the St. John’s International Airport Authority website. It is also available via email and telephone. Alternate format of the Accessibility Plan is available upon request.