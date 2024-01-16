St. John’s Hitmen win big tournament in Nova Scotia

It was a big weekend for a young hockey team from this province. The St. John’s Hitmen captured the Ice-Jam under-15 hockey championship in Nova Scotia. The talented club – which features many of the province’s top players – defeated the Moncton Hawks 4-1 in the final.

Aaron Whitten led the Hitmen offence with a pair of goals, while singles came from Thomas McCarthy and Johnny Russell.

The Hitmen – who lead the provincial AAA under-15 circuit with just one loss in 20 games – were also dominant in Nova Scotia. The club won five of six games against the top young players in Atlantic Canada. The Ice-Jam is a major showcase for minor hockey with scouts from both the major junior and college ranks in attendance.