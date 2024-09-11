News

St. John’s firefighters mark 9/11 with memorial stair climb event

Posted: September 11, 2024 11:27 am
By Beth Penney

23 years ago today, lives were lost and forever changed in the 9/11 terror attacks. This morning, a group of St. John’s firefighters paid tribute to first responders who took the ultimate sacrifice all those years ago.

By walking up and down a staircase in downtown St. John’s 14 times, it will equal out to the more than two thousand stairs first responders climbed on their way up to the 110-story World Trade Centre. They have also raised money in support of the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Karl Langer, a firefighter and member with the St. John’s Firefighters Association organized this mornings event, and hopes to make this stair climb initiative an annual event. 

