St. John’s fire captain charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

A high-ranking firefighter in the St. John’s Regional Fire Department is facing criminal charges, alleging he sexually assaulted a teenaged girl.

According to information obtained at provincial court, 52-year-old Ron Pomeroy has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The counts are in connection with an incident that was said to have happened in the spring of 2023 when the girl was 17 years old.

When contacted by NTV, St. John’s Regional Fire Department Chief Sherry Colford said neither the city nor the fire department will be commenting on the case. However, she did confirm that Pomeroy is a captain with the department.

In his three decades as a firefighter, Pomeroy has received many accolades, including firefighter of the year and the Governor General’s medal for exemplary service.

Pomeroy is due to make his first appearance in provincial court in St. John’s on Jan. 25.