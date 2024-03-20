News

St. John’s City Council approves capital budget

Posted: March 20, 2024 9:05 am
The St. John’s City Council has voted to approve the capital budget for 2024.

The budget, totalling $26,320,629, covers a wide range of services including transportation improvements, street/sidewalk repair/rehabilitation, water system projects, housing projects, capital grants to community groups, snow clearing equipment, recreational facilities and playground infrastructure.

Some of the highlights include over $5.1 million in construction and development projects, investing $3.8 million in City facilities and $8.7M on fleet acquisition. Funds have also been allocated for water system projects, grants, park and open spaces projects as well as traffic calming and other safety initiatives and technology projects.

