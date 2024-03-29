St. John’s Caps and Deer Lake Red Wings to square off for Herder Memorial Final; opens tonight

The 2024 Herder Memorial Championships will begin at the CBS Arena tonight. The 89-year-old trophy will be battled for between the Deer Lake Red Wings, champions of the Central West Senior Hockey League and the St. John’s Caps, winners of the Avalon East Senior Hockey League.

The Red Wings have two Herder titles dating back to 2001 and 2005, while the franchise Caps’ is vying for their first after being in the finals in 2016 and 2018. The St. John’s Capitals, Shamrocks and Blue Caps combined for nine provincial titles for the capital city from 1970 to 1990.

The Red Wings knocked off the Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts in five games to win the Central West, and the Caps swept the Clarenville Caribous in the Avalon East.

“The calibre of hockey in both leagues has been great this season and we expect a very competitive and entertaining series this year,” said Gary Gale, Senior Chair for Hockey NL.

Game 1 goes tonight.