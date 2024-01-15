Speed camera project coming to provincial roadways this year

Speed Traffic Cameras are coming to provincial roadways. Results of a pilot project launched last spring saw roughly 94,000 drivers caught on camera at speeds of 11 km’s/hour over the limit at least. Service NL Minister Sara Stoodley says the results prove the need for camera’s but they’re still working out the details to ensure this doesn’t bog down the court system.

It was last May when Paradise and Mount Pearl implemented test camera’s and many residents who were speeding received a letter in the mail letting them know, but no fines were applied. Stoodley says legislation is now laid out as to how it will work with fines – for example, no drivers would be issued a fine, but the vehicle owner would, as the camera takes pictures of the licence plate.

Stoodley says the province is working to finalize details to “reduce the impact on the courts and law enforcement”. When questioned on what kind of revenue tickets of this nature could bring to the province, the minister insisted this is about safety, not revenue.

Residents can see the cameras set up as soon as possible on areas like Veterans Memorial Highway and other high speed roads. Stoodley says it will be a collaboration with municipalities as well and should see red light enforcement after the highway speed camera enforcement is implemented.