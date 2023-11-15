Special Weather Statements issued for the weekend

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued two Special Weather Statements for the upcoming weekend.
A strong area of low pressure is forecast to move through the Province. This is going to bring heavy rainfall to much of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador, heavy snowfall to northern and central Labrador, and high winds for many.
Newfoundland’s Special Weather Statement
Current details: Strong winds and rain expected this weekend.
Location: the island of Newfoundland.
Time span: Saturday night through Sunday.
Remarks: A low-pressure system will bring significant rain and strong winds to Newfoundland this upcoming weekend. The highest impacts of the rain will occur along the south coast. Strong winds will be felt across the Island but will be strongest along the coast, especially in the Wreckhouse area.
Additional and more specific information will be provided as the details become more certain.
Labrador’s Special Weather Statement
The Special Weather Statement is in effect for the following areas:
- Churchill Falls & vicinity
- The Churchill Valley
- Upper Lake Melville
- Eagle River
- Red Bay to L’anse-au-Clair
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
- Cartwright to Black Tickle
- Rigolet and vicinity
- Postville – Makkovik
- Hopedale and vicinity
- Nain & vicinity
Current details: Winter storm expected this weekend.
Locations: most of Labrador, except the westernmost areas.
Time span: Saturday night into Monday morning.
Remarks: A low-pressure system will track across eastern Labrador during the later part of the weekend. The storm will bring the potential for strong winds accompanied by significant amounts of snow and/or rain. Highest rainfall amounts are possible for southeastern Labrador, while significant snow is likely for central Labrador and more northern coastal areas. Strong winds will be felt along the length of the Labrador coast. These winds, combined with snow, will significantly reduce visibility in blowing snow.
Additional and more specific information will be provided as the details become more certain.