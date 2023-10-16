Special Weather Statement issued for the potential of coastal flooding tonight and Tuesday morning

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Special Weather Statement for the potential of storm surge and minor coastal flooding with tonight and Tuesday’s high tides for the following areas:

The Avalon Peninsula North

St. John’s & vicinity

Bay of Exploits

Bonavista North

Bonavista Peninsula

Green Bay – White Bay

Current details: Large waves, pounding surf and elevated sea water levels are expected, possibly exceeding high astronomical tide.

Locations: portions of the Avalon Peninsula and northeastern Newfoundland from Cape Race to Cape St. John.

Time span: during high tide this evening and again Tuesday morning.

First high tide: 7 P.M. to 10 P.M. this evening.

Second high tide: 7 A.M. to 10 A.M. Tuesday.

Remarks: Storm surge and minor coastal flooding is possible along shorelines exposed to the north, especially near high tides. Water levels will begin to subside Tuesday afternoon.