Special Ballot Voting Begins in Fogo Island-Cape Freels By-election

Posted: March 30, 2024 10:50 am
By Web Team


Special Ballot voting is now available in the district of Fogo Island-Cape Freels.

Electors can request a vote by mail Special Ballot kit by visiting the Elections Newfoundland and Labrador website at www.elections.gov.nl.ca or they may vote in person at any of our office locations:

  • District Returning Office located at Aspen Cove Fire Hall, 34 Aspen Main, in Aspen Cove; and
  • Elections Newfoundland and Labrador’s head office at 24 Stavanger Drive in St. John’s.

Both offices are open for Special Ballot voting during the following hours:

  • Monday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Saturday – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There are three additional offices where residents can vote in person by Special Ballot:

  • Fogo Island (1 Northshore Road, Fogo)
  • Gander Bay North (Fire Hall, 247 Main Street, Gander Bay)
  • Centreville-Wareham-Trinity (13 Pickett Ave, Centreville)

These offices are open during the following hours:

  • Monday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday – 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The deadline to request a vote by mail Special Ballot kit, or to vote in person by Special Ballot is Monday, April 8, at 6:00 p.m.

