Some snow on the Northern Peninsula and southern Labrador this morning
While much of Central and western Newfoundland and parts of Labrador are waking up to rain and rain showers this morning. Some areas are waking up to snow. Based on webcams, it seems the snow is limited ot the top of the Great Northern Peninsula and southern Labrador, near the Strait of Belle Isle. Roads look to be wet but could be locally slick inland and over higher terrain.
There is a good chance Route 430, north of Deer Lake, has some snow-covered spots as well in and around the higher elevations of Gros Morne National Park to the east and south of Rocky Harbour and Norris Point exits.
Travel will improve in a large part of this area today as temperatures warm up. Wet snow may linger in southern Labrador into this afternoon.