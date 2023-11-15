Some flurries and showers for Thursday

Thursday will see some flurries and showers working across the Island from west to east. They will arrive late morning to early afternoon on the west and southwest coast, mid-afternoon through central and down to the south coast and Burin Peninsula, and not until evening on the Avalon. Very little snowfall is expected, but some inland areas, over high terrain, may see a few centimeters.
Beyond that, Friday looks quiet ahead of our next weather, which swings in for the weekend. This looks to produce heavy rainfall on the Island, and heavy rain and/or heavy snow in parts of Labrador. The details are still fuzzy but one thing is clear, this will be a wind maker.
I go over it all in tonight’s forecast from the NTV Evening News Hour.