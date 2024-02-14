Snowstorm cancels Valentine’s Day restaurant reservations for third year in a row

There is love in the air today, as well as plenty of snow. But this year marks the third year in a row that a major snowstorm has cancelled Valentine’s Day reservations in restaurants across the province.

Chef Todd Perrin admits winter is the toughest time of year for local restaurants to face these kinds of cancellations, as the early winter months are the slowest for business.

He’s encouraging members of the public to postpone their dinner reservations, instead of cancelling them all together. Other advocates have suggested if you can’t reschedule your reservation right now, perhaps buy a gift card from your favourite local business, to use at your convenience.